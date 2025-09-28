Demerara Bank launches $10M innovation programme for Guyanese entrepreneurs

YOUNG Guyanese entrepreneurs will be allowed to turn their bold ideas into reality as Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) launched its landmark $10 million innovation programme on Saturday.

Guyana’s economic expansion is opening new doors, and DBL has committed itself to fuelling startups and sustainable innovation.

At its corporate office on Camp Street, Georgetown, DBL officially launched its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Revolving Programme, and it was introduced by the senior manager of Investment and Business Development, Imran Badruddin.

This landmark initiative sets aside $10 million in funding to support Guyanese start-ups through an engaging Innovation Tank–style competition, where entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas before a live judging panel.

The Dream Build Lead (DBL) Innovation Tank Programme is designed to break down barriers faced by start-ups in accessing financing. By providing non-repayable grants of up to $1million each, the programme empowers ten start-ups with the resources to innovate, create jobs, and contribute to Guyana’s economy.

As he spoke about Guyana’s impressive development, Badruddin noted that growth only becomes meaningful when it creates opportunities for entrepreneurs with fresh ideas, and for businesses seeking to expand.

“As one of the leading financial institutions in Guyana, we at Demerara Bank recognise that our role goes beyond providing just traditional finance and banking services; our responsibility is also to help to provide a business environment where new ideas can take root, grow and flourish,” he said.

He also pointed to the unsecured credit lines for rice farmers, revolving facilities for the forestry sector, unsecured loans for poultry farmers, and residential mortgages with interest rates as low as 5 per cent that the bank has provided.

The senior manager said CSR means more than just giving back, but it is about creating programmes that strengthen businesses, explaining that Saturday’s launch is targeted support: “Designed not only to finance ideas, but also to nurture innovation, responsibility and sustainability.”

“This programme is not just about money,” Badruddin said as he explained that DBL has partnered with the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), and the Center for Local Business Development to also provide mentorship and guidance.

This will be an annual initiative as he further said that DBL is here to “support ideas, strengthen businesses and help entrepreneurs turn vision into reality”.

Through this initiative, he said, DBL aims to uncover bold thinkers, support risk takers, and nurture problem-solvers who can create businesses that uplift their communities.

Each cycle is expected to expand, with more entrepreneurs benefiting and larger grants being awarded.

“With this initiative, we’re saying to every young entrepreneur, your idea matters, your time is now,” he urged.

Beyond financing, the programme will also emphasise sustainability, ethical business practices, and mentorship, ensuring that entrepreneurs are not just funded but supported in building long-term success.

The Centre for Local Business Development, American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Guyana and the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association are also playing a key role in this programme as Badruddin said that it also aims to provide mentorship and guidance.

Representatives for the programme’s partners commended the initiative, and some noted that it provides a pathway for United States (US) firms to connect with local businesses, while facilitating knowledge and technology transfer.