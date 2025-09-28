Guyana and China bolster partnership in infrastructure, health

–PM Phillips calls for continued strength and growth of the dynamic relations

GUYANA and China continue to strengthen their long-standing partnership, especially as the South American nation enters a new era of economic growth.

With collaboration spanning infrastructure, healthcare, technology, and sustainable development, Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips spoke on these very developments and areas for future collaboration during his address at the 76th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, held at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown on Friday.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang also delivered remarks at the event.

“This spirit of partnership and mutual cooperation has proven especially valuable as Guyana enters a new chapter of unprecedented growth and opportunities,” the Prime Minister said.

On infrastructure, the Demerara River Bridge is the most recent symbolic and literal project that summarises the deep and mutual relationship between the two nations.

The new US$260 million bridge, being constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, represents one of the most transformative infrastructure projects in Guyana’s modern history.

Spanning 2.6 kilometres, it will link Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) to Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), providing round-the-clock, toll-free access.

The four-lane, cable-stayed structure is designed to last 100 years, and accommodate vehicles of all sizes, travelling at up to 80 kilometres per hour.

Once operational, it is expected to benefit over 50,000 commuters daily, and deliver an estimated $3.5 billion in annual savings by eliminating toll fees and reducing fuel consumption and travel time.

According to the Prime Minister, China’s contribution to Guyana’s infrastructural development is “visible and exemplified” in transformative projects.

Speaking on the collaboration within the health sector, the Prime Minister pointed to the construction of six regional hospitals by Chinese companies, and how they are revolutionising access to quality healthcare across Guyana. “These institutions are bringing quality medical services to previously underserved communities,” he said.

Six regional hospitals have been commissioned this year already, including Lima, De Kinderen, Enmore, Diamond, Bath and the No. 75 Regional Hospitals in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three, Four, Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), respectively.

All of these institutions have 24-hour Accident and Emergency, 24-hour ‘labs’, a suite of imaging services, including ultrasound, digital X-Ray, and CT scans, along with operating theatres and more, thereby eliminating long hours of travelling to access quality care.

Further, last week, the 21st Chinese Medical Team arrived in Guyana.

This partnership began in the early 1990s when the first Chinese Medical Brigade supported Guyana by not only providing medical supplies, but also carrying out critical outreaches across the country.

Since then, several brigades have served in Guyana, thus contributing to various areas, such as at the GPHC, Linden Public Hospital, and other public healthcare facilities nationwide.

Today, the partnership continues to flourish, with recent donations such as US$50,000 worth of advanced ophthalmology equipment, and a 4K Fluorescence Laparoscopy Surgical System, which improves precision in minimally invasive surgeries at the institution.

This growth in co-operation was further solidified with the launch of the International Medical Training Partnership between the Ministry of Health and the Jiangsu Commission of Health.

Through this programme, seven doctors, five from GPHC and two from the West Demerara Regional Hospital, are in China undergoing training through the China-Guyana Specialist (Jiangsu) Training Programme, which aims to enhance their clinical skills while giving them exposure to advanced technologies.

The Prime Minister spoke about building upon the foundation of medical cooperation and shared commitment to public health.

“Guyana looks forward to working with China in research and development, a necessary area to achieve the long-term development of our health sector,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure and health, the Prime Minister also highlighted how China is aiding in driving sustainable development in Guyana.

Joint initiatives in renewable energy, smart agriculture, and digital technologies, which align with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) are advancing environmentally responsible growth, Phillips underscored.