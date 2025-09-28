Gov’t to rebuild house for Crabwood Creek fire victim

MINISTER of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday pledged support to rebuild a house for a family of nine which lost everything in a suspected electrical fire on Thursday last.

The family, of Grant 1904, Crabwood Creek, was left with nothing but faith and resilience after their two-storey wooden-and-concrete house was destroyed by the fire.

Sheneza Yusuf, 41, who is currently battling cancer, was at home with her five children, including two other minors who are permanently in her care, when the fire broke out. The woman was on the lower floor when her eldest son got a strong smell of smoke coming from upstairs.

Yusuf rushed to the upper floor, only to find the bedroom where the fuse box was located, already consumed by flames. The woman said that she immediately grabbed her children and ran outside. “We didn’t get to save a pin,” she said.

The fire consumed everything the family owned, including critical medical documents for Yusuf and her toddler son, who has Down’s Syndrome and a heart condition.

The loss is a crushing blow for Yusuf, who is already navigating the challenges of a serious illness and caring for a child with special needs. Yet, amid the devastation, she remains unwavering in her resolve. “I ain’t give up. Maybe God testing my faith to see if I would give up, but I’m not,” she said.

However, after learning of the situation, and following the instructions of Vice- President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Minister Mustapha, along with the Regional Vice- Chairman of Region Six Zamal Hussain, visited the family and pledged immediate support to rebuild.

According to Yussuf, her mother-in-law had promised to give her a plot of land, which the team will utilise to rebuild a house.

However, Minister Mustapha said if this does not pan out, he has already made contact with the Ministry of Housing to assist the woman with the allocation of land in the Molsen Creek area.

An emotional Yussuf expressed her gratitude to the government. Those willing to offer assistance can also make contact with the family on 625-3609.