Guyana Association of Women Judges launches ‘Justice’ Magazine

THE Guyana Association of Women Judges (GAWJ) launched its first magazine titled “Justice” at the Cara Lodge Hotel, last Thursday.

According to a press release, the event was small, intimate, and saw members and special invitees come together to celebrate the launch of the magazine, which chronicles the history and work of women in Guyana’s judiciary, and shares resources for use in the fight for equity and access to justice for all.

According to its Editor-in-Chief, Justice Nicola Pierre, the magazine is prompted by the need to record the history and work of women in the judiciary, to recognise that the fight for women’s equality, equity, and safety, in all spheres continues, and to bring together the community and resources to advocate for equality and equity.

During her remarks, Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif, President of Guyana Association of Women Judges, said that ‘‘Justice’ is not just a magazine. It is a platform for reflection, for education, for inspiration.

It will highlight not only the voices of women judges, but also the issues that affect women, children, families, and communities across Guyana. It will encourage dialogue, promote mentorship, and showcase the humanity behind the robe.’

This first issue chronicles the presence and contributions of women to Guyana’s Judiciary, and the important work Guyana’s women judges have been involved in outside of the courtroom, including public education, engaging and liaising with judicial sisters regionally and internationally, and teaching and mentoring the next generation of local legal minds through internships, mooting, and debate competitions.

The magazine contains articles on trusts in matrimonial property law in Guyana, on the implementation of the Equality Article 29 of the Constitution of Guyana, on judicial activism in domestic violence cases, and spotlights two groundbreaking cases – Tot Lampkin v A.G which deals with the State’s duty to protect domestic violence victims, and the CCJ case of Nicholson and Nicholson which sets out a methodology for using a gender-based lens in statutory interpretation.

These stories and learnings are important, and they must be told. Persons could access the digital magazine via this link: https://heyzine.com/flipbook/5d8d0d5291.html