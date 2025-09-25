Advancing regional security, trade talks

–among key areas of discussion between President Ali, US Secretary of State Rubio

PRESIDENT, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on Tuesday, held discussions in New York on deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to information from the Office of the President, President Ali and Secretary Rubio highlighted the importance of the existing strategic partnership in advancing regional security, especially to support regional efforts in the fight against narco-terrorism and transnational crimes.

The meeting also saw an exchange of views on issues facing the hemisphere, including the situations in Haiti and Cuba. It was also highlighted that the United States remains an important trade ally for Guyana.

Both sides recognised the need to work closely to realise the full benefits of bilateral trade relations.

Discussion also examined progress on the ongoing bilateral trade talks and the efforts aimed at ensuring a mutually beneficial agreement is reached.

Guyana and the USA are also committed to continuing close coordination at various multilateral fora to address many global challenges.

President Ali’s delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Burkett; Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud; and Director of Presidential Affairs, Marcia Nadir-Sharma.