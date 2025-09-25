Berbice Expo 2025 to open on October 31

–with 180 booths, thousands of participants

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

THE highly anticipated Berbice Expo and Trade Fair is set to open on October 31 and run to November 3, at the Rose Hall Community Centre Ground, with organisers promising an even bigger showcase of business innovation, investment opportunities, and community development for Region Six and beyond.

At the official launch on Wednesday, Minister with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, in delivering the feature address, said that the development in Berbice is unprecedented with more in store under the renewed PPP/C government.

He highlighted that citizens will travel from around the country to participate in the expo, and will witness the development in Region Six.

He said: “The future is very exciting and the opportunities cut across every sector…This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase entrepreneurship.”

He told those gathered from the business community in Region Six that they have in President Irfaan Ali’s government, a government with a “crystal clear plan.”

“You have seen the pace at which President Irfaan Ali has deployed his government,” Dr. Singh said.

In highlighting the plethora of projects slated for Region Six, he referenced the construction of a new high-span Berbice River Bridge, the bridging of the Corentyne River, the expansion of the four-lane highway, a new deep-water port, and new commercial businesses.

Dr. Singh said: “We want in these five years, to be able to produce right here in Region Six in a competitive manner, to produce value-added products which are globally competitive.”

In recognising the vast potential of the agriculture sector, Singh said that heavy investment is being made in improved drainage and irrigation.

“You have seen the unleash of the pace of development, if you are not careful you will get dizzy…,” Dr. Singh said.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, David Armogan, highlighted the significance of the event, noting that the expo continues to attract thousands of patrons annually.

“This year there is a lot more excitement as to what is happening in the region,” Armogan said, adding that businesses from various sectors are expected to participate.

Armogan commended the consistency of the event, which has been held for two decades, noting: “No doubt, this is not an easy task and to be able to withstand and sustain it for 20 years is a remarkable achievement.”

He underscored that exhibitions of this nature provide a major boost to the region, creating opportunities for growth within the private sector.

“This is not only an opportune time for businesses to showcase their products, but it is also an opportune time for people of the region to see what is available and make informed decisions in their purchases,” Armogan said.

He also pointed to exponential growth in key areas such as infrastructure, housing, education, local governance, and agriculture.

According to the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC), this year’s expo will feature approximately 180 booths, with 75 being housed in the main tent.

President of the CCCC, Poonai Bhiroog, emphasised the expo’s role as the premier business event in the region.

“Berbice Expo is the largest event in Berbice where over 30,000 people pass through,” Bhiroog said.

He noted that the transformation currently unfolding in Guyana makes the expo an even more valuable platform for businesses to showcase their products and services.

The proceeds from the event will be directed toward community development projects as has been done in the previous years, ensuring that the impact of the expo extends well beyond the exhibition ground.