PM Phillips commissions solar grid in Batavia

-pledges 41 more installations for Amerindian Communities by 2026

PRIME MINISTER, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Wednesday, commissioned the Batavia Village Solar Grid in Region Seven, a landmark G$300 million initiative that will deliver 24-hour renewable electricity to the Cuyuni-Mazaruni community for the first time.

The project, launched in 2021 and executed by CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, in partnership with the Government of Guyana, fulfills a key promise to expand clean energy access in hinterland and Indigenous communities.

“Today, we celebrate both the completion of an energy project and the dawn of a new chapter in the lives of this community. It is a milestone marked by light, opportunity, and sustainable progress,” Prime Minister Phillips declared.

The system replaces diesel generators with renewable energy solutions and consists of three main components: an 81-kilowatt micro-grid at Greenfield, a 24.2-kilowatt system at Arian Island, and 51 solar home systems rated at 2.2 kilowatts each for remote households. Together, the installations power more than 125 households, ensuring every family in Batavia now has reliable electricity.

The Prime Minister highlighted that schools, health facilities, and homes will all benefit from the round-the-clock power. “Reliable 24-hour electricity will transform daily life. Teachers and students can utilise modern tools, health services are now fully powered, and families will have the dignity and security of stable power,” he said.

The project was praised as a successful collaboration between the Government, private sector, and Indigenous leadership. Phillips commended CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited for its corporate social responsibility and alignment with the country’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030. He also credited the technical support of the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc. and the Guyana Energy Agency.

“This project exemplifies what can be achieved when the Government, the private sector, and Indigenous communities work together. CNOOC’s contribution has transformed Batavia, and I commend them for investing in clean energy that uplifts our hinterland communities,” the Prime Minister stated.

The commissioning came during Amerindian Heritage Month, a period Phillips described as symbolic for the occasion. “It is especially fitting that we not only honour heritage in words but also advance it in deeds. This solar project is living proof of our Government’s commitment to ensuring Amerindian communities are central to national development.”

The Batavia grid is the second solar installation of its kind in Region Seven, following the commissioning of the 1.5-megawatt solar farm in Bartica. These developments form part of a wider renewable energy strategy that will see 41 solar projects installed across nine administrative regions by 2026.

Looking ahead, Phillips outlined how electrification will support every sector of community life, from education and healthcare to cultural preservation and local enterprise. “This initiative transcends electricity; it is about dignity, empowerment, and opening doors to new opportunities. It is a model we will replicate in other villages as we continue to build a Guyana where no community is left behind,” he said.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the government’s focus on Indigenous development, citing improved land titling, allocation of 15% of carbon credit revenues to Amerindian communities, modern educational and healthcare investments, and expanded support for agriculture, agro-processing, and tourism.

“Batavia’s electrification is not just about power—it is about progress. With clean energy as the foundation, communities will be better equipped to shape their own future,” Phillips affirmed.