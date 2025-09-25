FGM/V-PAC ‘coalition of consensus’ falls apart over single parliamentary seat

–Walton-Desir claims being threatened by electoral partner for ‘reconciliation’

–Bess had promoted himself as a ‘voice in the new parliament’

WITHIN less than a month of grabbing a seat in the National Assembly after the September 1 general and regional elections, there seems to be growing animosity in the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM)/ Vigilant Political Action Committee (V-PAC) camp over who will be the voice in parliament.

The new parties, which came together under the banner of a “coalition of consensus”, are now facing troubles over who will occupy the parliamentary seat that was won.

Walton-Desir, who was adamant during a live broadcast that she would be the representative in parliament, has revealed that she was threatened by someone in the V-PAC camp.

Without naming the individual, Walton-Desir said: “A line has been crossed; I will not tolerate threats… To the young man who sent me a WhatsApp message [saying]: ‘I am giving you one last chance to reconcile with V-PAC or else,’ I do not take threats and bullying.”

Despite the ultimatum, Walton-Desir said she will not be sidetracked in achieving her and her party’s goals, including being the representative in parliament.

Her position was supported by Nigel London, her running mate for the election, who had joined the live broadcast on Tuesday to share his views.

In his defence of Walton-Desir, London hinted that this was not the first time she was faced with this from persons within the coalition.

Although there was no direct talk about a squabble over the seat, Chairman of V-PAC, Dorwain Bess, in a video posted on his party’s Facebook page on September 21, seemed confident that he would be the representative in parliament.

The caption of the video was: “Life is an interesting journey. I’ve stumbled; I’ve risen. From Belladrum to Parliament, my story is proof that falling isn’t the end; rising is.”

In the video, Bess said he would be a voice in the new parliament; this is a reality which is unlikely given Walton-Desir’s position.

In a subsequent post on the party’s page, he said: “Coalition politics is not about silencing differences, it is about ensuring that disagreement does not descend into disunion. Some politicians change their party for the sake of their principles, while others change their principles for the sake of their party.

“Guyana cannot afford leaders who mistake stubbornness for strength, or ego for vision. What is required now is collective political will across the aisle, especially on the divisive issues that have too often paralysed our progress. This demands courage, humility, and a willingness to compromise, not for ourselves, but for the greater good of the Guyanese people.”

Walton-Desir formed FGM, and joined forces with V-PAC after leaving the Aubrey Norton-led People’s National Congress-Reform (PNC-R) ahead of the election.