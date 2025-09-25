‘UN ideals being tested by horrific realities of wars, crisis’

–President Ali says, urges swift global response

–lobbies support for Haiti, Gaza, advocates for the lifting of the US embargo on Cuba

GUYANA’S President Dr. Irfaan Ali has issued a strong appeal to the international community to take immediate and decisive action in response to the worsening humanitarian crises and war crimes globally.

The Head of State, in his address during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, highlighted the deepening humanitarian emergency caused by rampant gang violence, widespread displacement, and critical shortages of essential supplies, including food and medicine, in the sister Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nation, Haiti.

“Restoring security is the foremost priority, requiring strict enforcement of the arms embargo and robust support for an UN-authorised mission,” Dr. Ali told world leaders.

He, however, cautioned that military or policing solutions alone would not resolve the crisis. Sustainable stability, he argued, hinges on urgent humanitarian funding, a genuinely Haitian-led political process, and confronting the historical injustices that have long hindered the country’s development.

He said: “I emphasise that without urgent humanitarian funding and a Haitian-led and owned political process, stability will remain elusive.”

Dr. Ali emphasised that examining the root causes, among which is the financial burden placed on Haiti following its independence, undermining its economic prospects, will need to be acknowledged.

President Ali’s remarks on Haiti were part of a broader address that painted a grim picture of the global landscape. He pointed to several simultaneous crises, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, and the persecution of women in Afghanistan.

Regarding the Middle East, President Ali condemned the recent attacks by Hamas, but said the scale and nature of Israel’s military response could not be justified as self-defence.

WAR CRIME

“Israel’s actions have long shattered any pretense of legitimate self-defence. What we are witnessing is not warfare, but mass extermination; a systematic slaughter and displacement of Palestinian men, women, and children. Those who escape the bombs and bullets are condemned to die slowly, starved of food, water, and hope. This is a war crime,” President Ali said.

He characterised the situation in Gaza as one of mass extermination, and called for international efforts to halt the suffering, secure the release of hostages, and urgently work towards a two-state solution.

“The international community must not remain paralysed while an entire people is annihilated. Impunity must never triumph over justice; we must take urgent action to halt the genocide, return the hostages, and accelerate our efforts towards the Two-State Solution. We urge Qatar, Egypt and the United States to continue their efforts in this regard,” he added.

Turning to Europe, he reiterated Guyana’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and called for an end to ongoing war.

He said: “Further, the situation in Ukraine remains of utmost concern. Guyana reiterates its call for an end to the Russia-Ukraine War, and reaffirms its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The President also used the platform to renew calls for the lifting of the United States’ long-standing embargo on Cuba. He urged a re-evaluation of Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing that such steps were essential for unlocking the country’s potential, and improving the lives of its citizens.

Guyana is currently serving a two-year term (2024–2025) as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Guyana was elected to the Council in June 2023 by the UN General Assembly, and its term began on January 1, 2024. The country’s service will come to an end in December of this year.

President Ali stressed that it is in the face of horrific realities that the international community must come together to uphold the principles of the UN Charter and the rule of international law.

“At present, a dark shadow looms over this 80th Session of the General Assembly; Genocide in Palestine, annexation of Ukrainian territory, persecution of women in Afghanistan, humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, brutal gang violence in Haiti, increased transnational organised crime, trafficking and illegal migration,” he said.