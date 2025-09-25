UG’s SEBI partners with GRA, World Bank to develop critical programmes in taxation/auditing

THE University of Guyana’s (UG)’s School of Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation (SEBI) has entered a strategic partnership with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the World Bank to introduce two pivotal educational programmes: an Associate Degree in Oil & Gas Accounting/Taxation/Audit and a Graduate Executive Diploma in Oil & Gas Accounting/Taxation/Audit.

In response to the growing need for diversified skills within the country, UG has developed these programmes at the behest of the GRA, and the regional demand for professionals in this field.

The Associate Degree is a comprehensive two-year, 72-credit programme designed to meet high global industry standards.

It features a rigorous curriculum covering technical communication, an introduction to the local and global industry, fiscal regimes, and other essential areas of accounting, taxation, and auditing. Participants will also gain practical experience through attachments with the GRA and other agencies involved in the Oil & Gas sector.

The Graduate Executive Diploma, a one-year, 45-credit programme, aims to enhance the skills of GRA employees. It includes modules on analytics, risk management, Oil & Gas Law, and the core areas of accounting, taxation, and auditing.

Prof. Leyland Lucas, Dean of SEBI, highlighted the importance of these programmes in addressing the gap in monitoring revenue flows.

He noted that while the GRA has been striving to manage the sector, the rapid expansion of the industry and recruitment efforts by other agencies have underscored the need for these educational initiatives.

With the support of GRA and International Monetary Fund (IMF) personnel, SEBI has developed these rigorous programmes to meet both immediate and long-term needs.

Prof. Lucas emphasised that participants will be trained by top-tier faculty, including experts from the IMF and the GRA. To ensure sustainability, local faculty will also be involved, building their knowledge and reducing dependence on international experts.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Paloma Mohamed expressed her appreciation for the collaboration, describing it as a critical response to the growing sophisticated training needs of the country and region. She lauded the efforts of the development team at SEBI, the World Bank, and the GRA in developing and introducing this ground-breaking opportunity.

The GRA also commented on the significance of these programmes for the Authority and Guyana, underscoring their potential to build the human capital necessary to tackle the challenges in the Oil & Gas sector.

The Associate Degree in Oil & Gas Accounting/Taxation/Audit programme, which commences in the new Academic Year, is open to qualified individuals who have either graduated from an accredited tertiary institution or have completed their secondary education and meet the entry requirements.

The Graduate Executive Diploma in Oil & Gas Accounting/Taxation/Audit, which also begins in the new Academic Year, is primarily open to individuals either currently or interested in entering this sector, with experience in the areas of Accounting/Taxation/Audit.