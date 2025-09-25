News Archives
GECOM accountant remanded over $5M theft
A 30-year-old Assistant Accountant attached to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was on Thursday remanded to prison after being charged with stealing more than $5 million from the Commission’s Secretariat in Georgetown.

The accused, Dikimbie Gittens, of Onderneeming, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was arraigned before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Gittens was charged with Larceny by Clerk or Servant: Contrary to Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01. The offence allegedly occurred between September 15 and 16, 2025, at the GECOM Secretariat located at Barrack and Fort Streets, Kingston.

The court heard that Gittens is accused of unlawfully taking over $5 million belonging to the Commission. He was not required to enter a plea.

Bail was refused, and the matter has been adjourned to October 15, 2025, for report.

