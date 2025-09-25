News Archives
Labour Ministry to meet with Bosai, employees
BOSAI-1

MINISTER of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, will be meeting with representatives of Bosai Minerals Group Co., Ltd along with the striking workers in an effort to resolve a dispute that has halted operations at the bauxite company.

In an invited comment to the Guyana Chronicle, the Minister said that his technical officers, including the Chief Labour Officer, are preparing for an upcoming meeting with the representatives from Bosai as well as the workers.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith

“This meeting is expected to discuss the resolution of the issues among both parties,” he said.

Several news reports have stated that the strike began on Wednesday night after wage negotiations between the local workforce and the Chinese management broke down.

The workers are demanding a salary increase of 8 per cent this year and 8.5 per cent next year, according to reports, but management recommended a lower percentage.

The workers refused their offer and the negotiations ended in a deadlock.

This is a developing story.

