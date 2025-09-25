News Archives
Union calls off strike at BOSAI; full resumption Friday
BOSAI

Workers of the BOSAI Bauxite Mining Company in Linden are set to return to work on Friday (September 25, 2025) following an agreement brokered by the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning that brought an immediate end to the strike action.

According to a statement from the Ministry, Chief Labour Officer Dhaneshwar Deonarine chaired negotiations between the company’s management and representatives of the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE).

The discussions concluded with the signing of a Terms of Resumption agreement on Thursday, September 25.

Under the agreement, the union committed to calling off the strike with immediate effect, ensuring that all workers resume duties today. The terms also provide that there will be no victimisation by either party and that the status quo ante will remain in place until further talks are held.

In addition, the parties agreed to meet at the Ministry of Labour on Monday, September 29, 2025, to commence conciliation aimed at addressing the underlying issues that triggered the industrial action.

“The Ministry of Labour remains dedicated to fostering a harmonious industrial relations climate and welcomes the constructive step taken by both parties to end the strike and pursue conciliation in good faith,” the release stated.

Monday’s conciliation is expected to bring the root causes of the strike to the table, with the aim of achieving an amicable and fair resolution for all parties involved.

