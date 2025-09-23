Guyana, Oman sign Air Services agreement to boost connectivity

GUYANA and Oman have signed a historic Air Services Agreement, opening the door for greater air connectivity and trade between the two nations. The agreement was signed on Monday during the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) 42nd Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

Representing Oman was Eng. Nayef Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the Oman Civil Aviation Authority, while Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, signed on behalf of Guyana.

The agreement covers key areas such as designation of airlines, aviation safety and security, recognition of certificates and licences, cooperative arrangements, tariffs, and user charges. Both countries expressed optimism that the deal would provide new opportunities for airlines to expand their route networks and improve competitive air transport services.

Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Field welcomed the signing, noting that such agreements support President Irfaan Ali’s vision of Guyana becoming a hub for international air connectivity. He highlighted the ongoing development of a modern Terminal B at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport as a major step toward realising this goal.

Although there are currently no direct flights between Guyana and Oman, the agreement establishes market access for airlines to consider new services. Oman Air, the country’s flagship carrier, already operates across Africa, the Far East, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, with service to more than 37 destinations worldwide. The agreement could pave the way for the airline to explore Guyana as part of its future expansion.

Guyana has now signed more than 50 Air Services Agreements with other ICAO member states, reinforcing its strategy to expand global connectivity. Officials said this latest accord with Oman reflects not only shared economic interests but also the strong diplomatic relationship established between the two nations since 1996.