Dr. Martin Pertab is new CH&PA CEO

THE Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has officially appointed Dr. Martin Pertab as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), bringing to the agency a wealth of expertise in economics, finance, and public policy.

Dr. Pertab was welcomed to the post with a presentation of a special token from Director of Operations, Mrs. Denise King-Tudor, along with other senior officials of the agency.

With an accomplished career spanning more than a decade in both technical and leadership roles, Dr. Pertab is no stranger to the housing and public service sectors. He began as a Financial Analyst at the Ministry of Housing and Water in 2010 before serving as Housing Economist at the Ministry of Communities between 2016 and 2018.

In 2020, he was appointed Senior Petroleum Economist at the Ministry of Natural Resources, where he provided technical advice on Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector. More recently, from 2022 to 2025, he served as Director of the Local Content Secretariat, a pivotal role in ensuring Guyanese benefit equitably from the petroleum industry.

Academically, Dr. Pertab holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Cienfuegos, Cuba; a Master of Science in Economics from New Mexico State University in the United States; and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Economics from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

The CH&PA said it looks forward to Dr. Pertab’s stewardship as it advances its mandate to deliver affordable housing and foster sustainable community development across Guyana.