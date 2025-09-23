‘I will give every single ounce of myself to Guyana’ – Minister Jacobs

– outlines plans to strengthen youth, culture, and sport initiatives

MINISTER within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Stevens Jacobs, said he is ready to give his all to advance opportunities for young people, athletes and the guardians of our cultural traditions across Guyana.

Speaking on the ‘Beyond the Title’ programme, Minister Jacobs stated that discipline has always been the guiding principle of his professional life, and this, he said, will continue to shape his service as a minister of government.

“I will give every single ounce of myself to my portfolio…and to the people of Guyana so that we can be prosperous and…have this continuity,” the minister stated.

He said the ministry is preparing to launch an entrepreneurial programme that will see more than 100 persons receive training in carpentry, masonry, and other income-generating skills.

To support culture, the minister highlighted the development of a cultural registry that will connect citizens to professionals, such as sound engineers, for easier access to technical services if required.

He mentioned that new “talent incubators” will be created to help people showcase their creativity and develop careers.

With Guyana already achieving over 500 medals in various competitions, the minister underscored the need to strengthen athlete support systems.

He reaffirmed that he is ready to incorporate ‘an athlete’s insight’ into policy-making.

Plans include introducing career pathways for former athletes in areas such as coaching and training, and ensuring proper maintenance of sporting facilities and community grounds.

“We want our former athletes to be integrated into a system that allows them to share their knowledge,” he said.

Minister Jacobs was adamant that “The result in sports…should be about getting to the podium, getting to the Olympics, showcasing what Guyana brings, our unique culture.”

He also pledged the ministry’s commitment to major projects such as the construction of a 15,000-capacity indoor stadium, which will serve athletes and provide space for other activities such as martial arts and concerts.

With the foundation already laid by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, Minister Jacobs said he is committed to working closely with him to deliver on the government’s manifesto promises.

“We’re going to work hard, and we’re going to deliver. That is the mandate His Excellency has given us,” the minister noted. (DPI)