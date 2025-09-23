Traffic Department records over 2,300 cases last week

– helmet, seatbelt, and speeding offences dominate recent traffic reports

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic Department has reported a total of 2,314 traffic cases for the period September 14–20, 2025, as authorities intensify enforcement and education efforts to curb road accidents and promote safer driving practices.

Of the cases recorded, 871 fell under key traffic violations, with speeding continuing to dominate at 252 cases. Other major offences included 196 cases of tinted motor vehicles, 152 cases of failure to wear safety helmets, 71 seatbelt violations, and 21 cases of driving under the influence (DUI).

Additionally, 49 drivers were stopped for vehicles without front lights, 64 for unlighted rear vehicles, 58 for breaches of prescribed fitness conditions, and 8 for faulty packing.

Police officials noted that while traffic enforcement remains critical to reducing road deaths and injuries, education continues to play a central role in changing long-term attitudes towards road safety.

Between September 15–19, 2025, the Traffic Department conducted road safety lectures across 24 schools in 10 administrative regions, reaching both primary and secondary students. Schools visited included New Diamond/Grove Primary, Leonora Primary, Providence Primary, Massiah Primary, St. Ignatius Secondary, Mabaruma Primary, Port Kaituma Secondary, Tuschen Nursery, and Amelia’s Ward Nursery, among others.

This outreach formed part of the Department’s ongoing road safety campaign, which emphasizes the importance of responsible driving, pedestrian safety, use of helmets and seatbelts, and adherence to traffic regulations.

Road traffic accidents remain a leading cause of injury and death in Guyana, often linked to reckless driving, speeding, and impaired driving. In recent months, the Traffic Department has scaled up its enforcement drive and community engagement efforts, aiming to create a culture of responsibility on the country’s roads.

The Guyana Police Force has assured the public that these combined approaches—strict enforcement and proactive education—will continue as part of the wider national effort to reduce road fatalities and promote safer communities.