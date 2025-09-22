Project R.E.A.D launched to target children with learning disorders

THE Rotaract Club of Georgetown Central (RCGC), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for youths between the ages of 18 to 35 years old with a mandate to provide services to the community through volunteering initiatives, partnered with several NGOs to launch the Read Every Day and Discover (R.E.A.D) Project at the East Ruimveldt Children Learning Centre on Sunday.

According to Mark Smith, International Service Director for the Rotaract Club of Georgetown Central, they aim to foster leadership responsibly, citizenship, high ethical standards in business and ultimately a better lifestyle for youths in Guyana.

He said the primary goal of Project R.E.A.D is to promote literacy and learning among children, with a special focus on those living with dyslexia and dyscalculia.

Smith added that through this project, the club and its partners aim to create an inclusive and encouraging environment where children can discover the joy of reading, while accessing tools and strategies that support their unique learning needs.

“We believe that raising awareness and providing opportunities for children with these challenges is vital to their academic success and overall development,” he said.

At the learning centre, children from that East Ruimveldt area turned up to have the classroom-like session, which was a two-part event.

Smith told the Guyana Chronicle that the first session was an interactive engagement with the children that included reading and drafting letters of the alphabet, while session two focused on basic mathematics learning.

He related that RCGC has 42 members, some of whom were part of Sunday’s launch. At the end of the sessions, backpacks with school supplies were distributed to the participants.

Smith said they catered for 40 children from the community and its environs, and the snacks, lunch and cold beverages organised for the children, were garnered through donations from the corporate community in Guyana and other donors.

He explained that the RCCG partnered with the Leo Club of Georgetown Central, South Ruimveldt, Interact Club of Queen’s College and The Bishops’ High School and it was all boots on the ground on Sunday to ensure that the event was smooth and successful.

Smith said the joint partnership saw more than 30 volunteers, who are members of the various clubs coming together for the community-led project to promote learning among children with certain disabilities.

“I am very excited to see this project through. We started at 10am and will conclude the event at 12:45pm and it is my first such initiative and project, so it is in my best interest to have the best result,” Smith contended.

The East Ruimveldt Children Learning Centre was established in 2017 with assistance from the community, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken and other persons, who pooled their monies to transform the area which was once a dumpsite into a place for children to gather for educational purposes.

The facility is the brainchild of resident, Melissa Cush.

Meanwhile, President of RCCG, Harrinarine Balram, told the Guyana Chronicle that Rotaract is a global community of young adults who are dedicated to service, leadership, and professional development.

He added that Rotaract clubs bring together people, starting at 18 years of age, to exchange ideas and engage in service projects.

Balram stated that they provide opportunities for the enhancement of knowledge and skills to develop leadership skills, and aid in personal and professional development.

He pointed out that they also focus on finding innovative solutions to the physical and social challenges faced by communities and promoting better relationships among all people.

​Balram disclosed that a Rotaract Club is sponsored by a Rotary Club and is a programme of Rotary International, adopted by the Board in 1968.​ Rotary and Rotaract members collaborate globally, working side by side to take action through service and create meaningful change in communities.

He stated that the Rotaract Club of Georgetown Central is a local chapter of Rotaract, based in Georgetown, Guyana.

“We are a diverse group of young professionals committed to making a positive impact in our community through service projects, professional development and networking opportunities,” he said.