Amerindian Affairs Ministry launches animated series aimed at preserving, teaching the Arawak/Lokono language

CONTINUING the celebration of Amerindian Heritage Month 2025 under the theme, ‘Igniting Unity, Celebrating Progress and Advancing Our Culture’, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs has launched an exciting, new animated series that aims to teach the basics of the Arawak/ Lokono language.

Alister Charlie, Regional Coordinator at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs shared that the preservation of Amerindian languages is pivotal, especially at this time, and for this generation.

He explained that sometime later, if the Amerindian language is not preserved, we will lose it.

“So, I see this as an important aspect in celebrating Amerindian Heritage Month. It is one of the rights of the Indigenous Peoples to preserve their language in accordance with the United Nations Declaration of the Indigenous Peoples, in keeping with that,” Charlie said.

He emphasised that it is just as important for other Guyanese, as it is for the Indigenous Peoples to preserve these languages.

He went on to share the reasoning behind the Arawak/ Lokono language being chosen for this series.

“We have seen where the Arawaks have settled in those villages and communities much closer to the coast, and somewhat the language is dying, and the older ones who know the language are now passing and leaving the younger generation,” he said.

Acknowledging that we live in the digital age now, with social media influences, Charlie said that many are forgetting (primarily) the Arawak language.

Charlie stated that the government has invested in language preservation, and said they are working to revive the Arawak language.

He said that the Arawaks are one of the early settlers in Guyana, and we are working towards the revitalisation of that language.

The animated series titled, ‘My Lokono Journey’, is an educational programme that not only promotes the Arawak language, but will engage its listening audience, who will learn greetings in the Arawak language, among other terms. The series is 60 seconds long, and will have several episodes.

He disclosed, “The animation will have that featured. It’s an interaction with the grandparents and the children who have adopted a coastal or the city life now adopting the Arawak life. So, they will have to adopt at the same time. Our listeners through social media and other platforms will have the basic understanding through the animated series. So, it’s sort of an educational drive in promoting the Arawak language.”

While it is a pilot, feedback will be gathered for them to develop the series and see how it will resonate with its audience.