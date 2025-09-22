Durability, sustainability guaranteed with prefab, modern houses at Yarrowkabra

-Minister Croal says shade houses to be included in homestead project

SETTING the stage for a new model of sustainable living, construction works on 200 houses and complementing infrastructure are taking shape at the Yarrowkabra homestead project along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Speaking to reporters during a site visit on Sunday, Housing Minister Collin Croal stated that the project, which has seen 25 houses being completed thus far, will soon see the construction of shade houses, supported by the Ministry of Agriculture.

DuraVilla Homes is constructing the houses in batches of 25, with units being priced at $6.5 million. It will target single women, promoting economic empowerment and sustainable living.

Edward Pillay, Operations Manager at DuraVilla Homes, outlined the step-by-step construction process behind the modern prefabricated houses now taking shape.

According to Pillay, each superstructure begins with the installation of a base plate anchored into a concrete foundation. Prefabricated timber wall panels, manufactured off-site, are then transported to the location for assembly. These panels come pre-fitted with both external and internal conduits for electrical wiring, while roof plates and gable panels are added as construction progresses.

Although the main structure is prefabricated, the roofing is built using conventional methods, with dedicated teams assigned to specific tasks to ensure smooth and efficient workflow.

Silverballi hardwood is currently being used for the ceilings, with the company also exploring other local hardwoods for future builds. To keep the project on schedule, the construction process is divided into carefully planned stages, allowing work to proceed in manageable, sequential phases.

“We break down the sequence into small sequences. So, if one team is putting on rafters and sheet, that is all they’re doing. So, their target is two days, and they come and they do this every day, as long as they come to work. So that has been, I think, one of the key things with getting this whole project running,” Pillay explained while speaking to reporters.

He explained further that the operation is designed to complete two houses per day by breaking down the construction into sequences. Each sequence is calculated to be finished in two days, resulting in a two-month or six-week timeline for one house. The production line includes stages from the factory to the sawmill, with raw materials being bought and harvested. The goal is to optimise the process to finish three or four houses daily by adjusting the sequences and possibly adding superstructures.

Meanwhile, Duravilla’s managing director, Rafeek Khan highlighted the efficiency and high standards of factory-built housing components, describing them as a key innovation in the construction of the modern, prefabricated houses.

He highlighted that the superstructure, including walls and frames, can be completed in as little as one week, thanks to precision manufacturing techniques that eliminate the need for nails. This approach not only speeds up assembly but also enhances the overall strength and durability of the buildings.

The timber used in the process is thoroughly seasoned, and carefully graded to eliminate common defects such as knots and rot, ensuring the longevity and structural integrity of each home. Khan noted that this method of construction often results in houses that are more durable than traditional concrete buildings.

In addition to its technical advantages, the system supports Guyana’s wider economic goals.

“This is not just for Duravilla homes, but for our country, nationally, for us to recognise what the government has endorsed with these types of homes, is that it helps promote locally-made manufactured homes, which helps to add to the gross GDP of the country, and, of course, helping a forestry sector,” Khan said.