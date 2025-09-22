‘Ride Along GY’ promotes eco-friendly tourism with launch of Bicycle Rental and Riding School

PROMOTING eco-friendly tourism, healthy lifestyles and safe, family-oriented recreation in Guyana, Ride Along GY officially launched its new Bicycle Rental and Training Service, on Sunday, at the Botanical Gardens in Georgetown.

Offering accessible and diverse cycling options, this Ride Along GY initiative seeks to enrich the visitor experience at the Botanical Gardens, encourage physical activity and foster a culture of sustainable leisure.

Cherry-Ann Greene, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ride Along GY, expressed that this remarkable project was birthed from wanting more for the community, and to have a safe space that allows parents to bring their children out of the house and embrace nature.

“I’m thankful to everyone who has been here on the journey with me that we have come this far, that I can actually have a space in the gardens for people to ride,” she said.

With this eco-friendly product launch, Greene has also launched a fleet of bicycles, each with a unique name. Among them are the Pepper Pot, My Eldorado, Victoria Lily, River Fleet, the Macaw, the Harpy Eagle, and the 1966 special.

Ride Along, over the last four years, has had a number of successes such as receiving the award for Best Tour, Most Innovative Business and Best Tour Guide in 2022.

Commending Ms Cherry-Ann for her bold vision, passion for tourism, and steadfast commitment to bringing her idea to life, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues said that the CEO’s dedication is a perfect example of how individual creativity and perseverance can add significant value to Guyana’s growing tourism landscape, and noted that over the years, Ride Along GY has consistently demonstrated innovation.

She remarked that as a country, Guyana has made tremendous strides in the tourism sector over the last few years. “We have seen the expansion of our room stock, improvements in the quality of our accommodation and a rise in investment interests,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Addressing the gathering, she underscored that tourism is much broader than hotels; it encompasses experiences, tours, entertainment, cultural encounters and the ways in which visitors move and interact within our communities.

Whether our visitors come to Guyana for leisure, for business or for a combination of both, they must be able to engage with the richness of our country, the minister alluded, adding that our framework must offer opportunities for visitors to explore our natural beauty, participate in recreational activities and enjoy authentic site visits.

Sharing what she would like to bring to the sector, Minister Rodrigues stated that these experiences must be consistent, predictable, affordable, accessible and of a high standard.

“This is how we ensure repeat visitors and build the reputation of Destination Guyana. It is also how we will support small businesses and innovative businesses like Ride Along GY to ensure that they have a constant customer base in which they can provide services.

“Of course, their businesses will be profitable, and they will be encouraged to expand and to come up with new ideas on how we can improve the experiences that we provide to our visitors here to Guyana,” the minister said.

The minister later revealed that in the future, she intends to place strong emphasis on developing the range of tourism experiences available in Guyana. This, she noted, will involve fostering stronger synergies and better networking among hotels, tour operators, guides and service providers.