Boy, 16, identified as main suspect in fatal stabbing of tourist guide at Annai

THE police are investigating the alleged murder of 21-year-old John Elliot, a tourist guide at Atta Lodge, and who resided at Surama Village, North Rupununi, which occurred at about 01:30hrs on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim was stabbed during a confrontation with three male suspects at an Amerindian Heritage celebration at Annai Village, North Rupununi, and he subsequently died.

The main suspect is a 16-year-old school drop-out (name withheld) along with 20-year-old Ronaldo Williams and his brother, 18-year-old Orlando Williams, all of Annai Village.

The incident was witnessed by a female police rank who was present at the celebration. The rank, who is stationed at the Annai Police Station, reportedly positively identified the 16-year-old suspect as the person who stabbed Elliot to his chest and has provided a detailed statement of the incident.

The 16-year-old suspect who was later found at the home of the two other suspects was arrested and escorted to the Annai Police Station, where he was placed into custody.

According to the police, the suspect when questioned in the presence of his mother, denied any involvement and stated that it was Orlando who had stabbed the victim.

At about 14:00hrs today, the body of the deceased was examined at the Annai District Hospital and two stab wounds were observed to the left side of his chest and the right side of the rib area.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be performed on the remains of the deceased on September 22, 2025.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the two other suspects, the police said.

Further investigations are ongoing.