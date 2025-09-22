Onderneeming $1.2B road development project…Minister Ramraj warns contactors only quality work will be accepted

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ricky Ramraj on Friday last led a site visit to the $1.2 billion road development project in the Onderneeming Squatting Area (Hill Top) Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3.

The project spans 10,641 metres across eleven lots.

The minister, who was accompanied by public works engineer Jumma Mohamed, the ministry’s Clerk of Work Ishvar Kawal, Mayor Devin Mohan, and the Annandale/Riverstown NDC Vice-Chairman Kevin Lowe, emphasised the importance of quality and accountability on the job site.

Minister Ramraj cautioned the contractors to strictly adhere to the required standards, stressing that shortcuts and substandard work will not be tolerated. He also urged them to ensure timely delivery of the works, reminding that the success of the project lies in both durability and completion within the set schedule.

He met with contractors at the site, and inspection of the works was done. Contractors were given stern warnings before the minister reaffirmed that the PPP/C Government is investing heavily in infrastructure to uplift communities and improve lives.

The minister emphasised to the contractors that they must play their part by delivering value for every dollar spent.

Meanwhile, Lowe said that the area needed the road rehabilitation, and as such the request was made from the NDC level.

He said that he is on the ground and will continue to monitor the progress of the works being done by the contractors.

The official added that so far, the work is satisfactory. He also used the opportunity to thank the government for the work being done in the Onderneeming community.