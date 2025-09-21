Siriki Sands New Heaven gets new tractor

AGRICULTURE in Siriki Sands, New Heaven, Pomeroon River, received a major boost as Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ricky Ramraj, handed over a brand-new Mahindra 6075 tractor, fully equipped with a trailer, disc plough, and disc harrow (chipper) on Saturday morning.

The handover ceremony was held at the Regional Democratic Council D&I compound.

Minister Ramraj, accompanied by Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oodit, Mayor Devin Mohan, and Regional Agriculture Coordinator Tamesh Ramnauth, handed over the new agricultural equipment to Sophie Ramdeen.

According to Minister Ramraj, the community requested the equipment; the new machine, he said, is expected to increase cultivation, improve land preparation, and reduce farmers’ costs, ensuring greater productivity in the Pomeroon.



Ramraj added that the investment comes on the heels of a mini excavator recently delivered to the community, underscoring the government’s focus on strengthening the agriculture sector in hinterland and riverine areas.

He said the initiative was part of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s wider vision of modernising agriculture and building food security for Guyana and the region.

Residents, led by farmer Sophie Ramdeen, expressed gratitude to the PPP/C government for providing the necessary tools that will help them expand farming, generate employment, and improve livelihoods.

“We are happy for this. Farmers in the community can be able to use this and help prepare their lands, it was very expensive to rent, now that this will be managed by a group, many will benefit,” Ramdeen said.

With improved access to machinery, farmers in Siriki Sands are now better positioned to increase production, reduce dependency on manual labour, and contribute to Guyana’s role as the breadbasket of the Caribbean.