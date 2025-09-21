News Archives
8-year-old girl dies in Parika accident
: Supriya Khan was a pillion rider on the electric cycle when the accident occurred
: Supriya Khan was a pillion rider on the electric cycle when the accident occurred

–father hospitalised with fractured skull

POLICE are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of eight-year-old Supriya Khan on Friday afternoon along the Parika Backdam main access road, East Bank Essequibo.

The accident occurred at around 15:05 hours and involved a motor pick-up, GAB 8162, driven by 22-year-old Arif Alli of Parika, and an electric cycle operated by 32-year-old Imran Khan of Naamryck Koker. Supriya, Khan’s daughter, was the pillion rider on the electric cycle.

According to police, the electric cycle was heading east when the pick-up, travelling in the same direction, attempted to overtake. During the manoeuvre, the vehicle collided with the cycle, throwing both Imran and Supriya Khan onto the roadway.

The eight-year-old was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the De Kinderen Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her father was also transported to the facility and admitted with a fractured skull.

Police said the body of the child has been taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, where a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted.

Breathalyser tests conducted on the driver, Arif Alli, showed blood alcohol concentration readings of 128 and 134 micrograms — well above the legal limit. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

