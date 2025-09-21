Over 90 graduate from Berbice Humanitarian Mission, urged to build brand with gained skillsets

AS Guyana continues its rapid development, vocational and technical skills training is emerging as a critical pillar of national progress. This was the central message delivered at the second graduation ceremony of the Berbice Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc., where over 92 students were honoured for completing training in various practical fields, from hairstyling to computer literacy.

The ceremony, held in Port Mourant, Berbice, celebrated the accomplishments of 25 students from the Basic, Summer, and Advanced Information Technology programmes; nine students from the Cake Decoration class; 12 students from the Hairstyling class; 28 students from the Nail Technology class and 18 students from the Makeup Artistry class.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, highlighted the national importance of vocational skills. He encouraged graduates to embrace their roles in society and to take pride in their skillsets.

“Let’s be honest, all of you who are graduating here today will contribute not only to their country,” the minister said, acknowledging the wider social and economic impact of their accomplishments.

He emphasised that the government has recognised the importance of both formal education and technical skills training, especially in providing new opportunities for those who may have faced barriers in the past.

“We have had a number of skills-training programmes, we have the BIT, but more importantly, the government has increased the education budget,” Minister Mustapha explained.

With the wide range of programmes offered by the mission, from IT to creative and beauty services, the graduates are entering sectors that directly impact people’s everyday experiences. Minister Mustapha underscored the transformative power of their skills and urged them to “build their brand.”

“You will enhance people’s personalities; these things are not about making up the hair, not just doing the colours, it is empowerment.”

He also called attention to the value of artistry and details in all professions, including culinary skills, “a perfectly designed cake isn’t just dessert, but rather it is a celebration of what you learnt.”

Addressing the IT graduates, the minister affirmed the importance of digital literacy in the modern economy, “ with basic training in information technology… your skills will be very important.”

Minister Mustapha also commended the Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc for its continued commitment to community development through education and empowerment. He said, “You will take skills and turn them into service, you solve problems, you will make people feel seen, valued and celebrated.”

In closing, he reminded the audience that these skillsets are not secondary or supplementary, but essential: “Your skillset is very essential in today’s society as Guyana continues to develop rapidly.”

The ceremony served as both a celebration of achievement and a call to action, challenging the graduates to use their skills with purpose, passion, and pride, as contributors to a brighter, more inclusive future for all Guyanese.

Meanwhile, delivering the vote of thanks, Suresh Sugrim, Founder and Head of the BHMGI, commended the resilience and dedication of the graduates while extending heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to their success.

Addressing the newly certified professionals, Sugrim praised their perseverance and determination. “Whether you completed training in makeup artistry, nail technology, hair styling, cake decoration, or one of our computer literacy programmes, your commitment to learning and personal growth has brought you to this remarkable moment,” he said.

“You are the reason we are here today, and we are incredibly proud to celebrate your success.”

The graduates, many of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds, received hands-on vocational and digital skills training through the mission’s expanding portfolio of programmes.

Sugrim then extended deep appreciation to the instructors who guided students throughout their learning journey. “Thank you for your unwavering dedication, guidance, and belief in your students… You have not only shared knowledge, but also inspired confidence and empowered individuals to stand on their own two feet.”

He then acknowledged the crucial role of financial and community support, as he expressed sincere gratitude to donors and sponsors. “Your contributions enable us to deliver high-quality, accessible training and create life-changing opportunities,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Minister Mustapha also announced that he will direct NAREI to work along with the mission to implement a training programme at the location to the benefit of incoming students.