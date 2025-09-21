Body cameras aid in ensuring ranks remain professional – Traffic Chief

TRAFFIC Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, has credited the introduction of body cameras and the use of the government’s CCTV surveillance system as key tools in strengthening accountability, professionalism, and transparency within the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department.

Singh, also an Assistant Commissioner of Police, explained that the deployment of body cameras has played a critical role in addressing long-standing concerns regarding the conduct of ranks in the execution of their duties.



“The body pack camera resolved much of that issue for us,” Singh said on a programme aired by the police force, noting that the devices ensure that officers remain professional while interacting with members of the public.

The traffic chief also underscored the importance of the government’s national CCTV monitoring system, which he said has bolstered quality assurance within traffic operations.

“The use of the government’s CCTV system resolved much of that issue for us, because quality assurance in the system is guaranteed by way of remote monitoring,” the senior cop pointed out.

According to the traffic chief, the integration of modern technology into traffic management has not only improved oversight, but has also provided an avenue for swifter, evidence-based resolution of disputes. He emphasised that the ultimate goal is to create a more transparent and credible traffic-enforcement system that both officers and the public can trust.

“We are leveraging the use of the updated technology to provide a more efficient and effective service, one with quality assurance at the forefront,” the Traffic Chief affirmed.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise the Guyana Police Force, with technology being utilised to reduce instances of misconduct, improve efficiency in traffic management and enhance public confidence in law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Singh said that the system is built in a certain way and has continued to improve over time.

“We have to be serious about the business of traffic so as to cause the public to realign their behaviour and change the culture that is prevailing out there.”

He warned that no citizen should call on any rank to support them or clear them from any wrongdoing. Singh stressed that the police are earning enough with their constant increases in salaries received from the force.