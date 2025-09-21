From struggle to hope: Charity mother gets brand-new house

FOR years, Orlene Lewis, a hardworking mother and grandmother from the Charity Squatting Area, lived each day with uncertainty, unsure if she would ever have a safe place to truly call home. Her greatest wish was simple — a secure shelter where her children and grandchildren could live with dignity.

That dream has now become reality. Through the Men on Mission initiative, led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and carried out with the compassion of many hands, Lewis received the keys to her brand-new house.

The house was handed over on Friday by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ricky Ramraj, in collaboration with contractor Vijay Persaud and Sons, whose partnership ensured that this project moved from promise to completion.

As she stepped into her new home, Lewis could not hold back her tears. With gratitude in her voice, she described it as “a dream come true.” For her, this was more than a house — it was a fresh start, a foundation of stability, and a symbol of hope for the next generation.

Minister Ramraj said that the handing over is a testament to compassionate leadership and grassroots governance. It reflects a government’s promise not just to build infrastructure, but to restore dignity, uplift families, and strengthen the very heart of communities. He urged Lewis to ensure that she takes care of the building.

“I am very thankful, I requested the home and it was fulfilled. I want to thank everyone for making this happen,” the mother said.