Women-led businesses showcase local products during two-day expo

CREATIVE and decorative art, Guyanese cuisine, clothing, and craft are just a few of the highlights currently on display at Her Market Enterprise’s Celebrating Women in Business Expo.

The two-day event opened on Saturday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) in Georgetown, drawing almost 40 women-owned businesses together to promote their products and services while networking with fellow entrepreneurs.

The expo marks the first major showcase hosted by Her Market Enterprise, and organisers say it is only the beginning of what they hope will become an annual addition to the business calendar.

For entrepreneur and event coordinator, Hazel Jackman, the expo represents the realisation of a vision that she had had for more than a decade.

“This is something that I wanted to start almost 11 years ago.” Jackman says she was inspired by the challenges women entrepreneurs face, adding, “Her Enterprise and this expo have been incubated in my spirit because of what I saw, and I saw women and their struggles. I ventured out and did it on a small scale over the years, but now it has mushroomed. It has blossomed.”

Co-founder Charmaine Coppin said the initiative was designed to provide a space for women entrepreneurs to gain exposure while encouraging collaboration.

“We’re hoping to make it something annual. This is only the beginning. And we want everyone to be comfortable. Please share ideas with each other so we can get to know you, so we can support each other,” Coppin told the gathering.

She added that while the spotlight was initially on women-owned businesses, the wider goal is inclusivity.

“Her Market is not only about women. This is just the beginning. We’re starting with women, but it’s about everyone.’ Furthermore, Coppin promises that day two of the event will see a number of added features, “I’m looking forward to tomorrow. We have a little more entertainment. We have a fashion show. We have live steel pan music. We have a book signing and reading. We have so many other things going on for the weekend.”

Vendors at the expo echoed the importance of such initiatives in helping women-led businesses not just survive, but thrive. Sharon Dowden, who operates Garden Gaze, said she learned about the event through her church network and signed up immediately.

“I heard about this event through one of my fellow sisters from church. She encouraged me to come out and told me about it. So, I went right ahead and signed up for it. And I am anticipating good things today and tomorrow,” she said.

Highlighting similar ventures, Dowden emphasised that expos provide vital exposure for small businesses.

“Women-led businesses could really benefit from more expos. Because the last expo I went to is WE LIFT. That was also by the Ministry of Human Services. And that gave a lot of, especially the younger women, exposure. And from that, it encouraged others too. To say, well, I could do this.”

Food vendor Aleta Crandon, who operates Exotic Bites, said she travelled all the way from the Corentyne to be a part of the expo.

“I saw the ad on Facebook and I just decided to try it and see if it’s actually real. Because sometimes some ads that you see, don’t seem real. So, that’s why when I saw it for myself, I said that I’d be a woman and give it a shot.”

Despite being just a few hours into the event, Crandon said she was already receiving encouraging feedback on her products. “So far, so good. I just got my ice cream out, and I’ve had a lot of positive reviews about it.”

The expo is expected to continue on Sunday with additional entertainment, including music, a fashion show, and a book signing. Organisers believe the event will not only highlight the creativity and resilience of women entrepreneurs but also inspire others to take the leap into business.