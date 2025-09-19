Minister Manickchand commits to meeting with councillors, residents in every NDC

THE newly-appointed Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, on Thursday, visited the Eccles/ Ramsburg Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) as part of her plans to meet every councillor and resident in the various NDCs across the country.

In a video posted on the ministry’s Facebook page, she said it was the first NDC office she had visited, and she planned to visit others as time progresses.

At the NDC office, which is located on the East Bank Demerara public road near the Demerara Habour Bridge, the minister met employees, including those who aid in the cleaning of the community, tax and rates collectors, workers who are still distributing cash grants, and the overseer.

According to Minister Manickchand, “The overseer here, we had a little chat about how NDCs should function, how this one must functions and how even in this yard and office we must present what we want the community to look like. We must reflect that.”

She said she intends to meet with each of the 70 NDCs in Guyana, to express what President Dr. Irfaan Ali wants from local governance in the regions, as well as to remind them about what they promised as a party, going into government.

“We got some work cut out for us but looking forward to that challenge,” she emphasised.

The ministry said the visit provided an opportunity for the minister to engage directly with local officials, listen to their concerns, and discuss ways the ministry can support improved service delivery within the community.

Further, Minister Manickchand used the opportunity to emphasise the importance of strong partnerships between central government and local democratic organs in ensuring residents receive the quality services they deserve.

On Tuesday, Minister Manickchand and her team, including Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai, Director General Anand Persaud, Permanent Secretary Miguel Choo Kang and Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration) Dr. Josh Kanhai, met with Regional Executive Officers (REOs), Regional Education Officers, (REdOs), Regional Health Officers, and Regional Engineers from across Guyana’s regions.

There, they focused on establishing the ministry’s new mandate, with emphasis on ensuring greater efficiency, accountability, and responsiveness in the delivery of services at the regional level.