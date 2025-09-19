Dr. Josh Kanhai takes up Deputy Permanent Secretary role at local gov’t ministry

THE Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development on Thursday announced the appointment of Dr. Josh Kanhai as its first-ever Deputy Permanent Secretary for Administration.

The announcement was made on the ministry’s official Facebook page.

“His strong desire to serve has led him into government, where he brings with him dedication, energy, and vision.

“Dr. Kanhai has long been involved in patriotic duties, most notably serving tirelessly on the Men on Mission frontline. His proven commitment to people and country assures us that he will continue to make a meaningful difference in this new role.

“We look forward to working with him as he helps to advance our mission of service to the people of Guyana,” the post said.