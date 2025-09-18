“I have been distressed”: PNC/R’s Elson Low says he warned party ahead of polls

–blames leadership for historic defeat

–bemoans ‘haphazard’ selection of parliamentarians



In the wake of a devastating electoral defeat that has rocked the foundations of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)/ People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), executive committee member and party treasurer Elson Low has criticised the party’s leadership, admitting he had long feared this outcome.

“I have been distressed for several months because I have been speaking internally to the party about my real concerns regarding the elections. Now out of respect for the efforts of my comrades, out of respect for my party, you keep those internally, you keep those things quiet,” Low revealed during a candid appearance on the Freddie Kissoon Show.

The September 1 General and Regional Elections saw the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) secure a commanding 242,498 votes and capture 8 of Guyana’s 10 administrative regions, including Region Four and Region Ten, long considered the heartlands of PNC/R support.

As a result, few anticipated but Low clearly foresaw that the PNC/R-led coalition mustered just 77,998 votes, placing third behind not only the incumbent PPP/C but also the newcomer We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), which, in a shocking display, earned 109,066 votes and claimed victory in two regions.

“Was I surprised by the result? Not really,” Low admitted bluntly.

Lowe’s remarks laid bare deep fractures within the party, which is marred by poor strategic planning and paralysed by an outdated leadership culture.

“Leadership to me is not just a leader telling people what to do, leadership is about creating an environment for success and to me there exists within the PNC leadership the idea, leadership is telling people what to do,” Low said, in a pointed jab that leaves little ambiguity about where he believes the blame lies.

The fallout from the defeat has already begun. Low highlighted the haphazard selection of parliamentary candidates as one of the party’s many internal failures.

“As a consequence, you didn’t see a formal structured process that you should have seen for the selection of these MPs (Member of Parliament). That is a contributing factor that you would have seen to some of these resignations,” he stated.

According to Lowe, this chaos is the result of a leadership that rejected accountability, ignored warnings, and failed to grasp the urgent need for transformation.

“I would have made my particular positions and the numbers clear to leadership,” he said, adding that the party had ignored critical data and analysis he provided prior to the elections.

Low expressed regret over his own restraint during the pre-election period.

“I should have pressed harder for a different definition of leadership. I made my representation, now looking back at it, I don’t know if I should have raised my voice or carry on. If I have one regret, it is that I wasn’t more aggressive,” he said.

“I think people have a wrong-headed view of it (leadership) and that has resulted in compounding mistakes and it’s not an approach that I’m supportive of,” Low.

Since its loss at the polls, two executive members, Mervyn Williams and Shurwayne Holder, have tendered their resignations from the party.