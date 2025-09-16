Two men jailed, fined for drug trafficking

TWO men who admitted to trafficking sizeable quantities of narcotics, were, on Monday, handed prison sentences and hefty fines following their separate appearances before magistrates.

At the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Jason Bascom stood before Magistrate Azore and pleaded guilty to having 4.078 kilogrammes of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

For the offence, he received a three-year prison sentence along with a fine of $30,000.

Meanwhile, over at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts, Colin Moore appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse and admitted to trafficking 16.784 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The court imposed a four-year custodial sentence and ordered him to pay a fine of $25,170,000.