Single mother of three gets new house
–through Core Home Support Programme

HAVING a place to finally call her own is now a reality for single mother, Colleen Benn, and her three children, ages 13, 14, and five.
After decades of renting and moving between relatives’ homes, Benn, on Monday, received the keys to her brand-new house at Lust-en-Rust, West Bank Demerara, under the Ministry of Housing – Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility, Core Home Support Programme.
To date, 124 families have been selected to benefit from the Core Home Initiative on the West Bank of Demerara. Of these, 51 homes have already been handed over, 50 are currently occupied, and 43 remain under construction.

Joining Benn in celebration of this milestone were Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, and Minister within the Ministry, Vanessa Benn, both of whom hailed the programme’s transformative impact on improving the lives of ordinary Guyanese.

Reflecting on her journey, Benn expressed heartfelt gratitude and a sense of relief.
“I had been renting for decades and also staying with relatives, but those days are gone. I feel more relaxed now having my own space,” she said, having received the keys to her new home.
The Core Home Support Programme is designed to assist vulnerable families by providing them with safe, durable, and affordable housing solutions, while simultaneously promoting urban accessibility and community development.

For Benn and her children, the new home represents much more than shelter—it is the beginning of a new chapter filled with stability, comfort, and hope for the future.

