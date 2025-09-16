National waste management capacity to be enhanced–Minister Manickchand says

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, has pledged strong efforts to tackle national solid waste issues amidst Guyana’s ongoing development boom.

The minister, on Monday, visited the Haags Bosch sanitary landfill site, where she addressed the matter of solid waste management, describing it as a major area that is a “big concern” for residents across the country.

With that said, Manickchand affirmed that it is being looked at very carefully.

Guyana’s development has resulted in solid waste increasing from 400 tonnes to 1,200 tonnes per day, the minister said, adding that the number of trucks dumping at the site has also increased from 100 to 300-400.

“We have to now increase our capacity of management,” Manickchand said, noting that efforts are underway to enhance management systems, particularly in collaboration with NDCs.

In addition to waste management strategies, the minister pointed to plans to partner with First Lady Arya Ali on her beautification project, which aims to enhance public spaces and promote cleaner surroundings.

Community sanitation and solid waste management remain one of the most pressing challenges affecting Guyana.

That’s why the government has made significant improvements in the proper disposal of solid waste through a strategy that aims to effectively manage waste disposal, particularly at landfills.

The government has added a number of landfills designed to protect waste from polluting the environment, as well as several other projects to properly manage the disposal of solid waste.

An estimated $52 million was invested in the Blairmont Landfill site, and it is designed to protect residents of Kildonan, Corentyne.

The investment saw a new access road, which allows residents of the Kildonan Corentyne easy access to the landfill. That investment was $13.8 million. Another landfill at Charity in Region Two was constructed for $19 million.

An access bridge to another landfill was constructed for residents in Zorg-en-Hoop Canal, costing $6.246 million.

Constructing stormwater ponds that hold rainwater to stop flooding and reduce road erosion saw a further investment of $65 million.

The construction of the Landfill Gas Management System amounted to $42 million, which serves as an essential component for environmental and safety features due to the natural byproduct of organic materials at landfills.

Further, the Preparation of a Temporary Area to receive waste at Zorg-En-Vlygt in Region Two amounted to $112 million, and in Region Seven, another $17.835 million was invested in a similar area.

These Temporary Areas serve to minimise pollution, allowing for proper storage and the prevention of waste from contaminating the air, soil, and water.

Meanwhile, the landfills at Nerney, Region Six, which cost $13.9 million, and in Bon Success, Region Nine, costing another $19.6 million, were upgraded.

The closure of the Esplanade in New Amsterdam, which posed potential health hazards due to its proximity to residents in the area, cost $13.6 million.

Furthermore, the Lima dumpsite in Region Two was shuttered, and a new facility was added for $1.2 million. The Kara Kara dumpsite in Region Ten was upgraded for $39 million.