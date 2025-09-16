Team work, efficiency, people-centred approach to guide work at Housing Ministry –ministers commit

THE Ministry of Housing and Water on Monday welcomed its newly appointed Minister within the Ministry, Vanessa Benn as she officially assumed her duties at the agency’s headquarters in Georgetown.

Minister Benn was received by the substantive Minister of Housing Collin Croal, along with Permanent Secretary Bishram Kuppen, senior management, and staff. The team extended a warm welcome as she began her first day in office.

The Ministers toured several departments, where they interacted with staff before convening a management meeting.

During the session, both officials highlighted the importance of teamwork, efficiency, and maintaining a people-centred approach to service delivery.

Minister Croal and Minister Benn reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the Ministry’s mandate in line with the vision of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, which places strong emphasis on expanding access to housing, improving water services, and enhancing the overall quality of life for citizens.

The Ministry of Housing has been at the forefront of the government’s development agenda, with thousands of house lots distributed, new housing schemes established, and ongoing efforts to ensure affordable housing and reliable water access across the country.

Minister Benn’s appointment forms part of President Ali’s recent Cabinet reshuffle, which introduced new faces alongside experienced leadership to strengthen governance.

Her entry into the Housing Ministry is expected to bolster the government’s ongoing work in one of its most critical service areas, particularly as demand for housing continues to rise.