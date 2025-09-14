Guyana, Suriname presidents commit to improving Canawaima Ferry Service

PRESIDENTS Dr. Irfaan Ali of Guyana and Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons of Suriname emphasised the critical role of the Canawaima Ferry Service in supporting border communities.

They also highlighted its importance in facilitating bilateral trade, the movement of people, and the transport of goods during their meeting in Nieuw Nickerie on Saturday.

In a joint statement issued after the discussions, the two Heads of State highlighted the urgent need to review the operation of the ferry service, aiming to improve its reliability and efficiency for the benefit of citizens on both sides of the Corentyne River.

“The Presidents emphasised the importance of the Canawaima Ferry Service to the well-being of border communities, the facilitation of bilateral trade and movement of people and goods,” the statement said.

According to the statement, they agreed on the urgent need to review its operation to improve and strengthen the reliability and efficiency of the service.

It added, “Both heads also confirmed their willingness to collaborate closely on the regional ferry project to facilitate regional integration.”

The meeting underscores both nations’ dedication to practical solutions that improve cross-border transport infrastructure and foster closer economic, social, and cultural ties. The Canawaima Ferry Service is the sole legal marine link between Moleson Creek in Guyana and South Drain in Suriname, facilitating the movement of passengers and goods across the Corentyne River.

Established in 1998, the service was a collaborative initiative between the governments of Guyana and Suriname, aiming to enhance bilateral trade and connectivity between the two nations.

The ferry service operates daily, except on major public holidays, and is managed by the Canawaima Management Company N.V., a joint venture between the two governments.

The MV Canawaima, the primary vessel, has a capacity to transport approximately 24 cars and up to 200 passengers.