Culture & Commerce thrive at Amerindian Village

-Entrepreneurs, artisans excited for next week’s ‘Tasinpansa’ event

AS the curtains come down yet again on the Amerindian Village at the Sophia Exhibition Centre, participants, which included craftsmen to chefs, said this year was a success. Despite a few challenges, entrepreneurs from across Guyana said this year, like any other, offered a major opportunity for their businesses, as they look forward to what is in place for the rest of the month.

For Leomie Willis, a vendor from Mabaruma in Region 1, the Amerindian village is more than just a marketplace; she sees it as a vital avenue for her business.

“I’ve been coming since 2017. Every year, I’m normally here. Coming from Region One (Barima-Waini), my purpose in being here has always been to sell and showcase our products, because we don’t have a market in Mabaruma. Every September, we come down here to showcase and do business,” she said.

Leomie explained that the work she and her team do is demanding, but the event provides an essential platform for their craft.

“The work we do is very hard. Not all of it I can do myself, but I have skilled people working with me.”

Although she would have liked to see the Amerindian village extended, Leomie said she is excited about the other business opportunities the month has to offer, adding, “We wish we had a few more days, but I understand that Main Street will have a few extra days, which will help even more.”

Sharon Stanton, a craftswoman from Leguan, Region Three, has been participating in exhibitions for over 20 years and continues to see the event as important to both her business and culture. Over the more than two decades she has been participating, Sharon noted that the event has grown significantly.

“I’ve been an exhibitionist for over 20 years, since I was 29. The first time I worked at the Expo, it was just a few other vendors and exhibits. The next year, we got more exhibitions, and people started coming; it’s been picking up ever since,” she said.

Sharon emphasised the importance of sharing Amerindian culture with the public, adding that events like the Amerindian village are a chance to highlight her culture and craft to Guyanese and tourists alike.

“In Leguan, I am the only craftswoman there making these items. Children and school students want them, so there’s always a demand. But it is very important to me that people experience indigenous and Amerindian culture. I try to meet as many people as possible, introduce my work to them, and encourage them to buy.”

For first-time vendor Steven George, also from Mabaruma, the event was an exciting opportunity to showcase his work.

“This is my first year at the Expo. I came for the experience, and I’m really enjoying it. The pieces I brought are made in Region One,” he said.

Steven said the exposure and sales are a major incentive for him to continue participating.

“It has been very exciting. Seeing people shop and getting sales has encouraged me to come back next year. Normally, we purchase some of these items and store them for September. We don’t sell them often, so this is a big opportunity here in Georgetown. I would definitely encourage other small business owners and craftsmen to participate.”

Veteran artist Roland Taylor, who has been attending since the start of the Amerindian Heritage, spoke about how the exhibition has grown over the years.

“Back then, there were just a few artists, but today it has grown into a national thing,” he said. Reflecting on the challenges of selling art, Roland said, “Being an artist and selling art is not easy, but living as an artist is nice. I’ve been doing it full-time since the age of 13. When I come here, I often get more sales than I would normally. Some people have been interested in my artwork for a long time, and they would come here in September and find me.”

With the success of this year’s Amerindian village still fresh, vendors are already looking ahead to other events, like next week’s ‘Tasinpansa’ slated to be held from September 16th to the 18th on Main Street.