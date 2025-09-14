4th batch of Guyanese complete phase one of SBM Offshore training in Canada

ANOTHER batch of Guyanese has completed the first phase of SBM Offshore Guyana’s Trainee Technician Programme at LearnCorp International (LCI), located at Cape Breton University in Canada. On Friday, August 22, they were honoured during a small ceremony.

Over twelve months, these aspiring technicians received advanced skills training across four disciplines – Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation and Production – enhancing their knowledge of petroleum operations.

This milestone brings them one step closer to being the next generation of qualified technicians to operate and maintain the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels in Guyana. Phase two of their training will soon commence at the Facility Simulator (FacTor) Unit of the Guyana Technical Training College Incorporated (GTTCI) in Port Mourant, Berbice.

During the ceremony, David C. Dingwall, President and Vice-Chancellor of Cape Breton University, extended words of encouragement to the young pioneers.

“As you leave here today, I encourage you to carry with you a spirit of exploration and leadership. The world needs your ideas, your courage and your commitment,” he said.

SBM Offshore Guyana’s Human Resources Manager, Shaun Prince, commended the trainees for their hard work and underscored the importance of the occasion.

“For SBM Offshore Guyana, this milestone represents progress in our commitment to developing a local workforce, building national capacity and ensuring Guyanese are a part of the heart of our sector’s growth. You are proof that when we invest in people, we create lasting value, not only at SBM Offshore Guyana, but for communities, families and our country,” he posited.

The programme has a heavy focus on safety, an element that is integral in SBM Offshore’s global operations.

“At SBM Offshore, we hold this value close, protecting lives by fostering a culture that blends both safety and competence going hand in hand together. Through continuous training and development, we ensure that the people are equipped to uphold this standard every day,” underscored Matthew Correia, Training Analyst on the FPSO Prosperity.

President of LearnCorp International, Phil Doody, also shared powerful words of wisdom with the trainees. He emphasised, “While academic performance is very important, it is the attitude that each of you bring to the workplace every day that will shape your future. The person with the top marks has no more guarantee to be the first Guyanese Offshore Installation manager than the person who finished last. Success is built on work ethic, attitude and how you treat others.”

The ceremony marked the final batch of Guyanese trainees who will receive training abroad under this programme. Future cohorts will receive full training at the GTTCI, which has been outfitted with the necessary equipment to execute this initial stage of training as well.

The Trainee Technician Programme, piloted in 2020, is one of several initiatives undertaken by SBM Offshore Guyana to build the capacity of young Guyanese, strengthening the local workforce supporting the oil and gas industry. The programme is now a key initiative that aligns with the requirements of the Local Content Act, which was enacted in 2021. (SBM Offshore press release)