Guyana poised for take-off

–Youths and experts support President Ali’s transformative vision for second term

–Hail mega-projects that will be executed

A FINANCIAL analyst and a youth leader are voicing optimism about Guyana’s future, following President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s announcement that his second term will focus on major infrastructural and economic projects aimed at transforming the nation.

These projects include a deep-water harbour, a bridge across the Corentyne River linking Guyana and Suriname, and a fertiliser and natural gas plant, all designed to position Guyana as a regional industrial powerhouse. Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) will also see the construction of a second gas-to-energy plant, a new Berbice River Bridge, and an economic zone.

The Sunday Chronicle spoke with Financial Analyst Joel Bhagwandin and University of Guyana student Nikhil Sankar on the potential impact of these initiatives on job creation, regional integration, and national development.

Bhagwandin said Guyana is moving from a historically primary-sector economy to a value-added, tertiary-sector one.

“In economics literature, there are five stages of development. Between 1992 and 2015, Guyana completed the first stage, known as the ‘traditional society’. And thanks to the economic progress achieved under President Ali’s administration between 2020 and 2025, Guyana is no longer in this stage,” he explained.

He said Guyana is now in the “preconditions to take-off” stage, as characterised by major infrastructure development, the rise of entrepreneurship, and investments in education and technology.

“Looking ahead, the 2025–2030 Manifesto signals a transition into the third stage of development by the end of the decade,” Bhagwandin said, adding that agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and services are the key growth poles that can drive sustained economic expansion.

CLEAR DIRECTION

Fourth-year medical student Nikhil Sankar welcomes the President’s development agenda, saying it positions Guyana as “not just entering its first Industrial Revolution, but on its way to becoming the industrial hub of the Caribbean”.

He urged policymakers to focus on diversification, and avoid overreliance on oil.

“As we embark on this next chapter, we must strengthen public investment, build production capacity, and create a foundation for continuous job creation, economic growth, and an improved quality of life,” Sankar said.

He identified the second gas-to-energy project and the deep-water harbour as the most impactful initiatives.

“When the Wales Gas-to-Energy plant comes online, electricity costs will be cut by 50 per cent, cooking gas will be available at a fraction of today’s cost, and 300 megawatts of reliable power will be added to the grid,” he explained.

Sankar also praised government investments in healthcare and education, citing the construction of 12 regional hospitals, the distribution of 39,000 Online scholarships, and the decision to make the University of Guyana tuition-free.

“This is what tangible development looks like,” he said, adding that every child, regardless of background, should have access to quality education, affordable housing, and good jobs.

He added, “This is what separates the current government from the empty, populist rhetoric of the combined Opposition. There are some who talk about change, but the PPP/C is the only party that practises change. There are some who talk about investing in nationhood, but it is evident that the PPP/C is the only party that actually invests in nationhood. With their leadership and policy capacity being second to none, every citizen can look forward to the days to come.”

In his inaugural address, just after taking the oath of office last Sunday to mark the beginning of his second term, President Ali outlined an ambitious vision to foster deeper and more lasting national unity.

While highlighting the ambitious projects to propel the country’s economic future, President Ali said development is meaningless if it does not touch people’s lives. To this end, he assured the gathering and all those listening that equal emphasis will be placed on advancing personal wealth and financial security.

“We will reduce taxes, raise disposable incomes, and continue direct cash grants. We will build prosperity in every family and home… over the next five years, we will bring more families closer to the dream of home ownership, because owning your own home is not a luxury; it is a foundation of dignity and security. We will strengthen financial inclusion so that every small entrepreneur, whether in farming, commerce, or innovation, has the access and support to start, grow, and thrive.”

He vowed to confront the cost-of-living head-on, intervening where necessary to ensure that Guyanese are guarded from global trends.

The nation’s youth will benefit from broader access to skills training programmes and the guarantee of free education at all levels. Housing will be made more affordable, and investment will be directed towards developing new sports infrastructure.