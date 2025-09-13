Cabinet members to be announced this evening

IN keeping with his commitment for a second term of further economic relief and effective governance, President Dr. Irfaan Ali will announce members of his new cabinet this evening.

This was confirmed by a senior official on Saturday afternoon. From all indications, there will be new faces within the cabinet.

Just last Sunday, Dr. Ali was sworn in to serve a second term as the country’s ninth executive president.

The Head of State pledged to govern with humility, and aggressively tackle the challenges which Guyanese face.

The President said: “I stand before you this day, both humbled and exalted by the solemn honour you have once more entrusted to me to serve as your President,” Dr. Ali declared shortly after receiving the Oath of Office.

President Ali has pledged to the Guyanese people, that his second term will see no new taxes, lower electricity costs, and stronger measures to ease household burdens.

So far, Dr. Ali has retained two seasoned leaders who have proven their ability to deliver: Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, who continues as Prime Minister, and Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, reappointed as Vice President.

Both were hailed by the President as “exemplary” leaders whose records of service prove they can continue to guide the nation down the path of prosperity.

He said: “These appointments are evidence of placing the reigns of our nation’s development in the most capable hands, hands that have been tried, tested and proven annals of public service.”