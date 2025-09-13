Reliability, transparency, efficiency, timeliness

–among guiding principles as gov’t modernises gov’t services with fully digitised framework, President Ali tells senior officials

–announces new appointments of permanent secretaries

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Friday, met with Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries to share his government’s vision and set clear expectations for their roles in advancing national development.

The President, according to a press release, emphasised that his administration will move swiftly to modernise the delivery of government services through a fully digitised framework, with a strong focus on customer service, efficiency, transparency, and results-driven performance.

He underscored that this transformation must remain people-centred, with reliability, efficiency, and timely delivery as the guiding principles.

As part of the first phase of the transition in his second term, the following appointments have been made: Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Roger Rogers, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce; Duan Ellis, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture; and Dr. Erica Forte, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

The President noted that additional announcements regarding Permanent Secretaries and other senior government functionaries will be made in the coming days, the press release pointed out.