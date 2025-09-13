Guyana, Suriname presidents advance discussions on Corentyne Bridge, energy, trade cooperation

–other crucial areas of mutual interest

Full joint statement between Her Excellency Jennifer Geerlings- Simons, President of the Republic of Suriname and His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

Her Excellency Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, President of the Republic of Suriname and His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana met on September 13, 2025, in Nieuw Nickerie, Suriname, to review the state of bilateral relations and to advance discussion on areas of mutual interest.

The two Heads of State reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between Suriname and Guyana rooted in their shared values and aspirations, cultural ties, and geographic proximity. They expressed their mutual commitment to further deepen the bilateral partnership to promote peace, security, and prosperity for the peoples of both countries.

Economic Cooperation

The Heads of State expressed their willingness and interest to deepen economic cooperation to implement joint ventures in areas of mutual interest. With the focus on expanding trade, investment, and the improvement of the ease of doing business.

Energy Security

The Presidents acknowledged the strategic importance of energy security to national and regional development. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in the oil and gas sector, as well as in renewable energy and electricity interconnection. The two sides committed to exploring joint ventures, knowledge-sharing mechanisms, and investment opportunities that would advance their respective national energy agendas while contributing to regional energy resilience.

Bridge over Corantijn River Project

With regards to the bridge between Suriname and Guyana, over the Corantijn (Corentyne) River the two Leaders recognized the timely advancement of the transformative potential for trade, tourism, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges. They agreed to continue close coordination to address outstanding legal, technical and financial matters. They recognize that this bilateral initiative is also an integral part of the interconnectivity within the Amazon Region.

Suriname- Guyana Border Commission

The Presidents reiterated their unwavering commitment to the peaceful settlement of border matters through dialogue with full respect for international law. They agreed for the chairs of both commissions to meet as soon as possible and thereafter convene the 7th Meeting of the Suriname-Guyana Joint Border Commission before the end of 2025. Both Leaders underscored the importance of maintaining a spirit of good neighborliness in addressing all outstanding matters.

Cooperation areas of Agriculture and Fisheries

The two Heads of State agreed to establish a joint commission comprising of the Ministers responsible for Fisheries, technical teams and relevant stakeholders before the end of 2025 to further advance cooperation in fisheries. As it relates to agriculture cooperation the Heads of State agreed to work closely within the framework of the Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP).

Canawaima Ferry Service

The Presidents emphasized the importance of the Canawaima Ferry Service to the well-being of border communities, the facilitation of bilateral trade and movement of people and goods. They agreed on the urgent need to review its operation with the aim of improving and strengthening the reliability and efficiency of the service.

Both Heads also confirmed their willingness to collaborate closer on the regional Ferry project to facilitate regional integration.

Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP)

The Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP) as the principal mechanism for advancing the broad bilateral agenda of the two countries. They agreed to convene the next session of the SDCP within the shortest possible time and instructed Ministers of Foreign Affairs to follow up on all decisions and report on progress to the Heads of State.

Closing

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintain the Region as a Zone of Peace through dialogue, diplomacy, peaceful resolution of conflicts in accordance with international law.

They also restated their support for all constructive efforts aimed at combatting transnational crimes.

The two Presidents reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening the bilateral partnership between Suriname and Guyana and to working together in the interest of their peoples and the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and South America.

The President of the Co-

operative Republic of Guyana expressed appreciation to the President of the Republic of Suriname for the warm hospitality extended to his delegation during the visit. Both leaders agreed to maintain regular high-level dialogue, and the engagement of the Foreign Ministers and technical teams of both sides at the earliest opportunity.

NIEUW NICKERIE

SEPTEMBER 13, 2025