-President Ali rewards Disciplined Services ranks for bravery, professionalism in maintaining law and order during elections 2025

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has recognised several members of the Disciplined Services for their outstanding bravery, dedication, and professionalism in upholding law and order.

At a special awards ceremony on Thursday, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces commended the ranks for their unwavering commitment to duty and their vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation during the recently held 2025 general and regional elections.

“You held the line, calm, silent, but decisive in your action, and this, of course, allowed the people’s will to be expressed without disruption,” the Head of State said.

He added: “Elections can be moments of strain. They stir passion by debate. They expose the division. Yet Guyana passed the test, and we passed it because the Joint Services ensured that passion did not become provocation and division did not descend into disorder. Their vision, their vigilance gave us peace; their discipline gives us stability.”

President Ali recognised the sacrifices made by the services, including long hours and uncertain conditions, and emphasised the importance of domestic peace in national defence and sovereignty.

“Domestic peace is a foundation of national defence. For Guyana, this is not an abstract principle. We live in a region where we face claims that challenge our territorial integrity and threaten our national patrimony.”

He stressed that it is imperative that Guyana is seen as a united nation capable of upholding democracy and order.

“When our elections are peaceful, when our democracy is secure, our case for sovereignty is strengthened,” he added.

He emphasised that maintaining such stability, allow for the men and women in uniform to focus their energies on the twin tasks of maintaining security and sovereignty.

President Ali also extended personal gratitude to the leadership of the Joint Services for their foresight, coordination, and ability to act as a united force.

“We must offer the nation’s gratitude, gratitude not only in words, but in deeds, gratitude that will be reflected in our commitment to support and strengthen the Joint Services to provide you with the tools and resources you need to ensure that your welfare is prioritised and that your service is honoured, not just ceremonially, but substantively to the people of Guyana.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, reflected on OPERATION PLEXUS, highlighting the creation of a secure environment for national and regional elections.

The Army Chief commended the professionalism of the officers and ranks across the Joint Services, noting a shooting incident on Elections Day that threatened democracy.

GDF had reported that on August 31, 2025, at approximately 14:30 hours, while escorting GECOM officials and ballot boxes along the Upper Cuyuni River in the vicinity of Bamboo, near the Guyana-Venezuela border, a Joint Services patrol came under fire from the Venezuelan shore.

The escort team, which comprised ranks from the Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Police Force, was conducting official duties in support of GECOM’s ballot distribution to remote polling stations in Region Seven. A total of nine GECOM officials were aboard the vessels at the time.

The patrol immediately returned fire and successfully manoeuvred the escort team out of danger. No injuries were sustained by any personnel, and no election materials were damaged or compromised.

“I have no doubt that in future, such operations or joint operations, we will continue to operate with efficiency and bring the kind of desired Service Security product to the people of Guyana,” Khan said following the OPERATION PLEXUS After Action Review (ARR).

He noted too that ranks must be commended for their support in disaster relief and humanitarian operations.

The ranks who were recognised were awarded the Joint Services Medal Class A for their meritorious and dedicated service in support of law and order during the operation.