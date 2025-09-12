New Permanent Secretaries appointed

Today, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali met with Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries to share his government’s vision and set clear expectations for their roles in advancing national development.

President Ali emphasized that his administration will move swiftly to modernize the delivery of government services through a fully digitized framework, with a strong focus on customer service, efficiency, transparency, and results-driven performance. He underscored that this transformation must remain people-centered, with reliability, efficiency, and timely delivery as the guiding principles.

As part of the first phase of the transition in his second term, the following appointments have been made:

Mrs. Sharon Roopchand-Edwards – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

– Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Roger Rogers – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

– Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Ms. Duan Ellis – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture

– Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture Dr. Erica Forte – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

The President noted that additional announcements regarding Permanent Secretaries