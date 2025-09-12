News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
New Permanent Secretaries appointed
• FROM LEFT: Dr. Erica Forte – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security; Sharon Roopchand-Edwards – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Roger Rogers – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce; Ms. Duan Ellis – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture
• FROM LEFT: Dr. Erica Forte – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security; Sharon Roopchand-Edwards – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Roger Rogers – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce; Ms. Duan Ellis – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture

Today, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali met with Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries to share his government’s vision and set clear expectations for their roles in advancing national development.

President Ali emphasized that his administration will move swiftly to modernize the delivery of government services through a fully digitized framework, with a strong focus on customer service, efficiency, transparency, and results-driven performance. He underscored that this transformation must remain people-centered, with reliability, efficiency, and timely delivery as the guiding principles.

As part of the first phase of the transition in his second term, the following appointments have been made:

  • Mrs. Sharon Roopchand-Edwards – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  • Mr. Roger Rogers – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
  • Ms. Duan Ellis – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture
  • Dr. Erica Forte – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

The President noted that additional announcements regarding Permanent Secretaries

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.