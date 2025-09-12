Commonwealth reaffirms support for Guyana’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

The Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana (CMGG) has once again underscored its firm support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, following a high-level meeting on 11 September 2025, convened at the request of the Government of Guyana.

The meeting, chaired by H.E. Md. Touhid Hossain, Foreign Affairs Adviser to the interim Government of Bangladesh, brought together Foreign Ministers from Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, and Jamaica, along with representatives from Guyana and the United Kingdom. Commonwealth Secretary-General, Honourable Shirley Botchwey, convened the session under the Group’s mandate to monitor developments in the longstanding border controversy with Venezuela.

Guyana was represented by Ambassador Ivan Evelyn, who provided an update on the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Venezuela’s challenge to the 1899 Arbitral Award that settled the land boundary. Evelyn also briefed the Group on recent developments, including provocative actions by Venezuela despite the ICJ’s binding orders.

“The Group noted with concern the reports from Guyana on the developments in Venezuela since the last CMGG meeting, including the holding of elections in Venezuela related to the Essequibo Region, contrary to the International Court of Justice Order of 1 May 2025; and the Group condemned the provocative action taken by a Venezuelan naval vessel in Guyana’s maritime waters on 1 March 2025,” the release said.

The CMGG commended Guyana for its restraint and commitment to international law, reiterating its recognition of the ICJ’s 2020 judgement affirming jurisdiction in the matter. Ministers encouraged both parties to continue engaging with the Court, which is expected to begin oral hearings on the merits of the case in 2026.

The Group stressed that Guyana has already pledged to accept the Court’s ruling, while urging Venezuela to do the same. It reaffirmed that the ICJ process is the lawful, peaceful, and appropriate avenue for resolving the dispute.

Beyond support for the ICJ, the Group underscored Guyana’s right to self-defence and to the full, unobstructed development of its territory for the benefit of its people.

“The preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana is non-negotiable,” the statement read, while calling for respect for the sovereignty of all nations.

While firm on the legal process, the CMGG also encouraged Guyana and Venezuela to continue dialogue under the framework of the 2023 Argyle Agreement, aimed at improving relations and de-escalating tensions.

The Ministerial Group agreed to present its report on the matter at the upcoming Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting later this month, ensuring the issue remains on the agenda of all member governments.

The Group also commended Secretary-General Botchwey’s Good Offices in promoting peace and stability across the Caribbean, urging her to continue working with international partners to encourage acceptance of the ICJ’s jurisdiction.