Terrence Campbell leads new list of APNU MPs

–controversial David Hinds among picks

SEE FULL RELEASE FROM A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) :

Chairman of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and Representative of the party’s List for the 2025 General and Regional Elections, Aubrey Norton, today announced the names of 12 individuals who will serve as Members of Parliament in the 13th Parliament of Guyana.

Speaking at a press conference, Norton noted that the selections were the result of wide consultation, and emphasised that the team will be led in the National Assembly by prominent businessman Dr. Terrence Campbell.

The diverse slate includes experienced legislators, professionals, and grassroots leaders. Among the returning parliamentarians are Coretta McDonald, A.A., a fearless trade union leader; Ganesh Mahipaul, an outspoken PNCR executive; and Hon. Nima Natacha Flue-Bess, an educator and advocate for youth and culture. Also joining the team are academic and commentator Dr. David Hinds; career educator and youth representative Riaz Zakeer Rupnarain; and communications professional Sherod Avery Duncan.

Rounding out the line-up are Linden Mayor and former Regional Chairman Sharma Raheem Solomon; renowned attorney and peace ambassador Dr. Dexter Todd; gospel artiste and entrepreneur Saiku Andrews; and PNCR Vice-Chairman Vinceroy H. Jordan, who represents Region Five.

Terrence Campbell, founder of the Camex Group, will anchor the team as its parliamentary leader, bringing decades of experience in finance, logistics, and entrepreneurship to the Assembly.

According to APNU, the team reflects a balance of experience, diversity, and regional representation. Norton underscored that the MPs are united by a commitment to accountability, governance reform, education, economic empowerment, and grassroots advocacy. “This team will represent the interests of ordinary Guyanese while advancing policies to ensure fairness, opportunity, and development for all,” Norton affirmed.

APNU Press Release