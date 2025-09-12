Albouystown fire destroys five houses, leaves over 30 persons homeless

A MID-AFTERNOON fire at James Street, Albouystown between Hill and Albouys Streets, on Thursday left behind unimaginable destruction and through an inter-ministerial coordination effort, the more than 30 persons who were left displaced were accommodated for the night.

After word of the fire which destroyed five houses spread, Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Vindhya Persaud, joined forces to provide relief to the affected residents.

In a Facebook post, the Home Affairs Ministry said that the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) had operationalised a shelter at the Six Head Lewis Gym located at Callender and Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, to accommodate those displaced by the fire.

“Accommodations for tonight, as well as personal effects, are being provided,” the post said adding that the three ministers were at the scene engaging the affected persons.

Early reports from the Guyana Fire Service indicated that they actively worked to extinguish the blaze which, in addition to destroying five houses, caused damage to various proportions of neighbouring structures.

Divisional Officer Otis Charles provided an update at the site while firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze.

He said they received a call of the fire and responded with six appliances including two from the Central Fire Station, one from Alberttown, and another from West Ruimveldt.

On arrival, he stated that one building was completely engulfed in flames, while another was “starting to catch”.

“We are right now trying to salvage the other buildings around, other than the building of origin, where we have branches around the entire block. We are accepting water from open source as well as hydrants, and our bowsers. So, we are currently in firefighting mood here, as we speak,” he said.

The Divisional officer stated, “We’re still to assess, because I believe at the back, there are some houses that are going to suffer some damages as well. But from the front, you can clearly see buildings that are completely gutted.”

Subsequent to this, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that firefighters were still on the scene and were working to soak the area to ensure the blaze is completely extinguished.

As a safety measure, the Guyana Power and Light Inc., (GPL) disconnected power in the vicinity to allow emergency crews to operate without risk. The clearing of rubble from the affected section of the street was expected to commence last evening as well.

The ministry noted that preliminary reports indicated that approximately 30 persons have been displaced, and five houses were completely destroyed by the fire.

There were no reports of death or injuries.