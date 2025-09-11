Gov’t to eradicate structural roots of poverty

–President Ali says, outlines plans to dismantle systemic bureaucracies, bottlenecks

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has pledged a renewed and vigorous campaign against poverty and inefficiency in Guyana, vowing to ensure that the nation’s abundant natural wealth translates into improved living standards for all citizens.

“Guyana must never again be a country rich in resources but poor in living standards. We will also launch a national crusade against poverty itself not just the visible poverty in our streets, but the structural roots and hidden burdens that keep families from rising. We will fight it, reduce it, and ultimately eradicate it,” Dr Ali said recently, after taking the oath of office to serve a second term as Head of State.

The President signalled that this effort would go beyond addressing visible deprivation and would focus on dismantling systemic issues.

Central to his administration’s strategy, Dr. Ali outlined a sweeping reform of the public service sector, positioning it as the engine of national transformation.

“ Key to delivering on these commitments lies in building a highly efficient, service-oriented public service, one that places the citizen at the centre of every action. We will dismantle the

bottlenecks that frustrate citizens, cut away the red tape that slows delivery, and modernise the systems that too often stand in the way of progress.”

President Ali further committed to developing a digital-first government, enhancing accessibility, responsiveness, and performance.

“We will refashion a public service that delivers more online services, works for the people, responds with urgency, and executes with excellence. Because only then can the promise of development be fully realised,” the President said.

Guyana’s annual inflation stands below the Caribbean average of over 10 per cent for food, proving that the country’s cost-of-living increases are in line with, or better than, regional trends.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates the global inflation rate to be approximately 5.9 per cent. Neighbouring countries face significantly higher rates. In comparison, larger developed economies like the United States projected an inflation rate of 2.9 per cent.

Amid persistently high global prices, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration has taken concrete steps to shield Guyanese from the impacts of the cost of living through stable electricity, water, fuel rates, and other essentials.

The PPP/C has pursued a targeted, multi-pronged approach to ease living costs and reduce poverty.

Among the plethora of measures are the reintroduction and increase of the education grant to $55,000 per child; the increase in old-age pension to $41,000; the increase in public assistance; targeted cash transfers, including the $100,000 cash grant initiative and the grant for persons living with disabilities; and health vouchers and programmes which the government has since committed to increasing in its new term.

The removal of tolls, combined with reduced electricity bills, fuel subsidies, and support for cooking gas, has also supported easing the brunt of the cost of living.

The IMF earlier this year had praised the government’s social transfer policies that have resulted in increased disposable income and a reduction in Guyana’s poverty rate.

The government has constantly stressed the importance of prudent financial management, noting that it is focused on sustainable development rather than short-term gains.