Amerindian Heritage Month 2025: Honouring Guyana’s First Peoples, Preserving Culture, and Advancing Progress

FOR the entire month of September, communities across Guyana are uniting to celebrate Amerindian Heritage Month—a time dedicated to honouring the traditions, culture, and progress of the country’s First Peoples.

This year’s celebrations are being observed under the theme “Igniting Unity, Celebrating Progress, Advancing our Culture,” a phrase that captures the spirit of resilience and renewal among Guyana’s Indigenous communities.

At the official launch, Former Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, underscored the significance of Amerindian Heritage Month, noting that it is not only a celebration of a rich cultural tapestry but also a reaffirmation of national identity.

“Today, we celebrate the rich tapestry of Amerindian heritage which lies at the core of national identity,” she told those gathered. “But we also celebrate the Amerindian communities themselves.”

Sukhai highlighted that Indigenous peoples remain fully aware of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s mission to uplift hinterland communities through national policies and programmes that are fully funded and aimed at equitable development. She pointed to investments that have enhanced education, expanded access to healthcare, and improved infrastructure in Amerindian villages as concrete demonstrations of the government’s commitment.

Beyond infrastructure, Sukhai stressed the importance of empowering people. With expanded internet connectivity in the hinterland, she explained, Indigenous residents have been able to retool and upskill themselves, particularly through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship initiative. This access, she said, has allowed every adult who embraces the programme to position themselves for village-level and national-level development.

She further noted that the progress of Amerindian human capital is as critical as physical development. “The knowledge, traditions, languages and artistic expression of the Amerindian peoples are not merely important remnants of our past,” she said. “They are vibrant and dynamic threads intricately woven into the fabric of our national identity.”

Sukhai urged that even as progress is made, cultural preservation must remain central. Reviving Indigenous languages, protecting culinary traditions, and safeguarding traditional knowledge for future generations, she noted, were essential tasks for both the present and the future.

“As we gather here to commemorate Amerindian Heritage Month, 2025, we are reminded of the profound cultural contributions that our Indigenous peoples have made and continue to make to this beautiful nation which we call home,” she said, stressing the importance of unity and cultural pride.

Across Guyana, the month-long celebration will feature cultural exhibitions, traditional dances, food fairs, and other activities that showcase Indigenous heritage while reflecting on the strides being made in strengthening communities.

Amerindian Heritage Month is, at its heart, a national reminder that progress and preservation go hand in hand, and that Guyana’s future will always be richer when built on the living legacy of its First Peoples.